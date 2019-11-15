“The message being sent to me is very clear,” Swift said in her statement. “Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished. This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of these songs… I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That’s it. I’ve tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now, my performance at the AMAs, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark.”

These are Swift’s words and she’s not mincing them. It is also just one side of the story, and some have pointed out on Twitter that there seems to be a bit of a question over what is exactly at play here.

Is Big Machine withholding the rights to the original masters being used in the Netflix documentary? Is it preventing her from performing the old songs on television as a violation of their agreement about re-recording? We don’t know what Swift and Big Machine’s contract was, so we don’t know exactly what is at stake here or what pressure is being applied.

But even looking at the drama in macro terms is a scary reminder of how men can use their position of power against women when it comes to work. If, as Roxane Gay noted, a woman like Swift, who is phenomenally successful and powerful in her own right, can get so “publicly screwed over” then what hope is there for the rest of the women in the world just trying to make good work? “And yes yes, she is a millionaire,” Gay added. “She will be fine. I’m not a fan. But, you know, this is fucked up and it is, in part, misogyny at play. If someone did this to my books I would be furious.”