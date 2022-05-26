Processing the trauma and conflict of the Texas school shootings while having pro-gun family in America
Having long left the fishbowl of American society and the lingering pro-gun attitudes that continue to result in devastating tragedies, writer Lauren Crosby Medlicott reflects on the trauma of the Texas school shooting, and the conflict of having relatives in the US who still support controversial gun laws.
I have been living in the UK for 11 years now. When people hear my American accent, albeit one tempered by living in the Welsh valleys, they often ask if I miss home. Every time, I reply that I miss my family, a few friends and some favourite fast-food joints – but I don’t miss America.
19 children. and two adults. Shot and killed in one of the wealthiest, most developed countries in the world. My home. On Tuesday night, my husband told me to check BBC news. The horror seeped in as I read the account of primary school children who were going to school, innocently, hoping to learn more about their times tables and see their friends, who lost their lives to a shooter with a gun.
The string of shootings we’ve heard about on the news over the last few years has cemented my answer. I have no desire to live in a country where I fear going to the grocery store, bank or park. Where I teach my children about what to do in case a shooter enters their school.
And despite the ample amount of evidence that America has a gun problem, people – lots and lots and lots of people – will still defend their belief that nothing should be done to mess with the rights of people to own a gun.
I have family who would hold to the belief it is their right to own a gun. They may carry one or keep it tucked away in a drawer in case it’s needed. The argument I’ve often listened to goes like this: “If someone is going to break into my house with a gun, I’m going to have one to protect myself.” Or perhaps this one: “The government shouldn’t be able to tell me what I can and can’t do.” I’ve heard them both, and more, growing up in the southern United States.
When I first moved to the UK, out of the American fishbowl, I started to see the problem with giving the general public the freedom to easily purchase guns.
I would try to bring up my reservations casually in conversation when talking to my family but was always shut down. I was always told the constitution gives the power for individuals to have firearms. I don’t bring it up anymore. Perhaps that makes me weak, but I feel like I’m just fighting a losing battle. I know I won’t change their minds.
The second amendment to the US constitution reads: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” It has to do with protecting oneself against standing armed forces and police. It isn’t a blanket freedom to buy and use guns.
But that isn’t what the second amendment has come to mean to large New Right ideology groups. And they will hold onto their rights, even when it kills innocent life, over and over and over again.
Even on Tuesday 24 May 2022, Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, responded to the murder of the children by saying we shouldn’t have a ‘reflexive reaction’ that would impinge on second amendment rights. He said this shooter was almost definitely at risk, troubled.
Sure, there will almost certainly be evidence that emerges in the coming weeks that the shooter was at risk, and mentally unstable. But let’s be honest, if that evidence is found, it points to another issue in America – the lack of accessible mental health services for all. So, in reality, that argument only points to another problem.
Tillis continued: “What people immediately want to jump to are red flag laws. Virtually everyone that I’ve seen here has been one that sweeps up law-abiding gun owners into what I consider to be an over-reach. So the question is can we actually get to policy that could make a difference, but not deny people their second amendment rights and give them due process?
“That’s what we talk about every time something like this comes up and that hopefully will be the discussion if we have one versus what could potentially be the plot of people going into their political corners, which I’ve seen every time something tragic event like this has happened and the seven and a half years I’ve been here.”
OK, Tillis. This is the same argument we have heard for years, yet no change. No change. And it’s getting worse. More people are dying at the hands of people who had easy access to a gun. We’re not even six months into 2022 and there have already been 213 mass shootings this year in the US.
And this time, the blood of children has been spilt. But it isn’t the first time this year. There have already been 27 school shootings since January.
The argument that “we can actually get to the policy that could make a difference” has failed. It’s time to change the tune and protect American citizens and American children.
I have no desire to live or raise my children in America as it is now. I know the UK isn’t perfect – far from it – but I don’t live in constant fear of being shot dead, and for that, I’m glad I’m here and not there.
But here’s the thing. I may be safe, but I know of countless people who feel the way I do, and they are still living in America under the threat of gun crime. It hurts my heart that so many people I love live with the constant fear of what may happen when they leave their house. They want change, they are calling for change, but they are being ignored and swept under the rug by people who will not budge on their rights to own firearms. And sadly, very little will change until American powers really start to listen.
Image: Getty