The string of shootings we’ve heard about on the news over the last few years has cemented my answer. I have no desire to live in a country where I fear going to the grocery store, bank or park. Where I teach my children about what to do in case a shooter enters their school.

And despite the ample amount of evidence that America has a gun problem, people – lots and lots and lots of people – will still defend their belief that nothing should be done to mess with the rights of people to own a gun.

I have family who would hold to the belief it is their right to own a gun. They may carry one or keep it tucked away in a drawer in case it’s needed. The argument I’ve often listened to goes like this: “If someone is going to break into my house with a gun, I’m going to have one to protect myself.” Or perhaps this one: “The government shouldn’t be able to tell me what I can and can’t do.” I’ve heard them both, and more, growing up in the southern United States.