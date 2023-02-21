This idea of gratitude not necessarily ending the conversation appeals to me. After all, there are proven benefits to appreciating the good things in our lives. Perhaps I can be grateful without allowing it to hold me in place. Perhaps I don’t have to swap out ‘thank you’ for ‘screw you’ (in all but a few select circumstances). And perhaps I can raise my own expectations of the world around me without becoming entitled.

But I still can’t shake the sense that sometimes the expectation of any gratitude at all can be toxic – and sexist. Perhaps because being endlessly grateful and positive comes at a cost – a cost I now realise hit me particularly hard after I experienced a miscarriage a few years ago. Among the overwhelming kindness of the people around me, there were a few more ambiguous comments. “At least you know you can get pregnant now.” “At least you weren’t too far along.”

I now feel that ‘At least…’ is often a kind of rallying cry to pathological thankfulness. One, incidentally, that has continued now I have a little boy. There’s a reason parents – and mothers especially – find it difficult to talk about the loneliness or the hard work of child-rearing because – again – we don’t want to seem ungrateful. ‘At least’ now I have my much-wanted baby…

In the end, though, these platitudes become a way of invalidating emotions that it would be more healthy for us to express.

“Moderating, regulating and suppressing emotions has a cognitive cost,” explains Dr Agarwal. “And this emotional load has an impact on women’s mental (and physical) health. The associated impact can include anxiety, depression and insomnia over a long period of time.”

So if gratitude isn’t always good for us, I think, finally, it might be time for me to work on being a bit less grateful. Or at least a bit more discerning and sincere about the things I’m truly thankful for versus the areas of my life where it’s OK to be sad or disappointed – where it’s OK to expect or ask for more.

“Thanks for nothing,” seems a bit extreme. But I think I’m done with “Thanks for everything,” too.