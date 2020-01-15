This Girl Can’s new advert is a love letter to the exhilarating joy of moving our bodies

Four weeks after my son was conceived, I lay on the floor of a prefab boxing gym in Romford having a medicine ball dropped on my stomach as I did sit up after sit up after sit up. (I didn’t, I might as well add, know I was pregnant at the time.)

Three weeks after giving birth I swam through ice in an outdoor pond, breastmilk heaving against my black and white bikini, as my mother rocked my tiny son to sleep in a sling.

Six months after giving birth I completed a half marathon in under two hours, having thoroughly and entirely pissed through a sanitary towel, pair of knickers and some sky blue leggings on the way.

So you can imagine the thrill that shot through my entire body, the soar in my heart and quickening of my pulse, as I watched the latest This Girl Can campaign advert. Called Me Again, soundtracked by Little Simz’s Offence and directed by Kim Gehrig, the one-minute film is probably the most uplifting sports montage I’ve ever seen. And I’ve seen Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa running through the surf in vest bras and hot pants.