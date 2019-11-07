Historically, virginity tests have been conducted with spurious methodology. In Ancient Greece, virgins were believes to be women with “small, pink, upward-pointing nipples”, according to historian Hanne Blank. Later, virginity was ascertained by measuring head circumferences or, in the US, by holding a bit of earwax up to a woman’s vulva. “If this exposure to a man’s earwax hurts her and she cries out, she is a virgin,” Blank noted in her book Virgin: The Untouched History.

Today, the most prevalent and widely-conducted virginity test involves checking for an unbroken hymen, either with fingers – known as the ‘two-finger test’ – or instruments. And when we say prevalent, we mean it. The practice is so widespread that in 2018 the WHO called for governments to ban virginity tests, especially those carried out by police. “Virginity testing is a violation of the human rights of girls and women,” the WHO wrote in a statement. “[It] has no scientific or clinical basis.”

Until 2018, women who “failed” a virginity test could face up to three months in prison. In 2011, during the Arab Spring protests in Egypt, women in prison were forced to undergo virginity tests as a form of torture and humiliation. In South Africa, some employers had a policy that forced women to undergo virginity tests – if they failed, they would not be hired. If you want to be a member of the police force in Indonesia, you have to pass a virginity test.