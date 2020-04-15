TikTok has exploded in popularity. Stylist investigates the impact of a phenomenon.

What is TikTok?

One morning, with hair so scruffy my phone’s face recognition wouldn’t work (the ultimate insult), I downloaded the app. For anyone not on TikTok (and for those who are, bear with), when you open it, instead of being shown a timeline or news feed, you’re presented with a video. To see another, you swipe up. You can choose to either view TikToks from people you follow, or videos recommended for you. The first video I was greeted with was a clip of Love Island runners-up Siânnise and Luke T doing one of their synchronised dances. Then, a video of a couple paying for a pizza delivery with loo roll and tipping with hand sanitiser. For the first time in days, I was clutching my phone laughing, rather than filled with panic.

Where did TikTok come from?

TikTok began life in 2016 when Chinese company ByteDance founded a short-form video app called Douyin, which launched globally the following year as TikTok and later merged with lipsyncing app Musical.ly. In the years since, ByteDance has grown to a value of $75billion (£60billion), making it the most valuable privately held company in the world. To top it off, the platform recently launched an advertising service for companies wanting to cash in, too.

Who is on TikTok?

The app’s format is simple: much of TikTok’s content involves dancing or lipsyncing and sees users recreating other people’s videos with their own spin, such as the dance TikTokers perform to Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie while travelling down an escalator. Every celeb from supermodel Bella Hadid to Justin Bieber is on there. Its most-followed user until very recently, 17-year-old American singer Loren Gray, has over 42 million fans, and celebrities including Courteney Cox and Laura Dern have made cameos performing viral TikTok dance routines. Even J-Lo recently joined to take part in the ‘flip the switch’ challenge, where participants swap clothes in the moment of darkness between the flick of a light switch.