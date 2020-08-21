“Which university did you go to?” was a question I hated being asked throughout my 20s.

“Leeds,” I’d reply, knowing the colleague or new acquaintance asking would assume I meant the city’s Russell Group institution. But, unable to commit to a lie, I’d quickly clarify that I went to the lesser-reputable Leeds Metropolitan University.

“I fluffed up my A-levels, you see,” I always laughed, thinking I owed an explanation. I’d then steer the conversation in a different direction before they had a chance to react.

My mind would flash back to the old school ‘friend’ who I’d bumped into one time in Leeds city centre: she visibly winced when I told her where I studied.

My third-year housemates, who all went to the renowned red brick, also didn’t hide their snobbery. But I’d go along with the joke about going to a ‘bad’ uni, delivering my own punchlines before they did it for me.