Provocatively, Monbiot’s vision is to make meat farming totally redundant, to rewild the countryside (assuming landowners wouldn’t opt for more financially lucrative opportunities such as housing developments), allow wolves to roam the land as top predators and for natural balance to follow suit. It might seem to some that he wants to step back in time, but in fact, he looks to the future and visits a hi-tech Finnish lab where scientists are making edible protein powder, made by soil bacteria fed on hydrogen split from water by (hopefully low-carbon) electricity.

The vegan journalist and environmentalist is one of the first people to eat a sci-fi pancake made with a tasteless lab-produced protein flour called Solein. Could ‘ferming’ (brewing microbes through precision fermentation) be the new farming? Will this technofood be the new tofu? More likely, it could be developed into a cheap alternative to livestock feed and save the rainforests being further decimated to grow more soya. But so too could insects and seaweed.