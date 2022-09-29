In the last two years, I’ve noticed a shift in TV, film and literature. Female rage is being heard, and not just on the fringes, but through mainstream media.

Disney’s new She-Hulk: Attorney A Law is one of the latest shows to address it. In a now-famous scene, Jen (aka She-Hulk) tells Bruce (aka Hulk): “Well, here’s the thing, Bruce: I’m great at controlling my anger. I do it all the time. When I’m catcalled in the street, when incompetent men explain my own area of expertise to me. I do it pretty much every day because if I don’t, I’ll get called ’emotional’ or ‘difficult’ or might just literally get murdered. So I’m an expert at controlling my anger because I do it infinitely more than you.”

Now, we are all aware that Disney is hardly a winning feminist brand, but even it has caught on to the rise in the representation of Angry Women.

Other TV series have focused on female rage more comprehensively, with ​​Phoebe Waller-Bridge leading the charge. In both Fleabag and her writing on the show Killing Eve, she has articulated anger to the masses; there’s a rage-filled monologue on pain in Fleabag by Belinda (Kristin Scott Thomas) that has stuck with me ever since: “Women are born with pain built in. It’s our physical destiny – period pains, sore boobs, childbirth. We carry it within ourselves throughout our lives. Men don’t. They have to seek it out. They invent all these gods and demons so they can feel guilty about things, which is something we do very well on our own. And then they create wars so they can feel things and touch each other, and when there aren’t any wars they can play rugby. We have it all going on in here, inside.”