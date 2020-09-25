What is WhatsApp doing to our friendships in lockdown?

Jaz and I have never been upset over a slow reply or blue tick but, despite a nurturing real-life relationship, our over-availability on WhatsApp doesn’t feel healthy. I know I’ll keep checking and responding, and I’m definitely not alone in feeling compelled to do so.

“My brain hurts if I don’t reply,” says one of the respondents to my quick and very unscientific survey of 20 women and four men about their WhatsApp use. “I wish I had an out-of-office for WhatsApp… feeling contactable all the time is a nightmare,” says another.

Studies into stress levels and phone use show that we’re hit from two angles: social media and screen time. This might explain why a quarter of respondents say they feel anxious, overwhelmed and drained when they see messages.

“Social media and screen focus can have independent negative effects on our mental health,” says Professor Carmine Pariante, Professor of Biological Psychiatry at King’s College London. “Studies have shown links between increased social media time and anxiety and depression, and volunteers who then spent less time on social media found an improvement in stress levels and mental health.”