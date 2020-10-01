Black History Month 2020: “We have a responsibility to honour what we’ve been through this year”

We’re living through history. This year we’ve watched and absorbed the sort of things that we’ll be telling our grandchildren about; the sort of thing that will (hopefully) be written in history books and taught in schools.

It’s incredible, really. Our experience of 2020 and the responsibility we have – both as a society and individuals – to use it to do better is a heavy one. But it’s one that we have to consider an opportunity rather than a burden.

If there’s one thing that I’ve learned recently it’s that the change we’re demanding to see in the world will take more time than we want it to. And we can only push forward if we’re willing to keep looking at the ugly side of things and challenge them.