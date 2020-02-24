Why Florida’s new parental consent law for abortion is putting women’s lives at risk

Currently in Florida, state law requires that parents must be notified beforehand but permission need not be obtained. Soon Florida will join 26 other states in requiring at least one parent to give written permission authorising a doctor to terminate the pregnancy of a minor.

Under the new law – which would come into effect from 1 July – physicians would need to obtain written consent from a parent or legal guardian before performing or inducing the termination of a pregnancy of a minor. Any doctor who failed to do this would face up to five years in prison for a third degree felony. There are some exceptions, including cases of medical emergency or if the minor petitions the court and obtains a judicial waiver.