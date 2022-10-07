The world is finally realising ‘Wife Guys’ might be problematic

Let me introduce those of you who have not had the pleasure of hearing about this subset of famous men. The Wife Guy is someone whose entire public personality has been built around being married. He is dubbed the nicest of nice guys because, didn’tyouknow, he’s married. He likes to stand arms-open-wide next to his wife on the red carpet, showing the world that he’s not like other men; he wants his wife to shine. Look at her! Not me! I’m flapping my arms around her so you know it’s her moment, not mine!

But much like the Nice Guy archetype, all is not as it seems.

The term has been on Urban Dictionary since March 2021, defined as “a man who takes any opportunity to mention his wife in an admiring manner”. In 2019 The New York Times published an article titled The Age Of The Internet ‘Wife Guy’, making the internet slang a more established phrase, but it has really entered the public zeitgeist over the last few weeks.