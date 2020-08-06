“Comparing the struggles Black and Jewish people face does nothing when it comes to tackling racism”

When rows like this start, those who belong to both communities are often made to feel erased and inconvenient. And the fact that Black Jews are regularly told by some members of our communities that we don’t exist is emblematic of sheer ignorance that needs to change.

Because, overall, this approach is deeply corrosive: what do Jews and Black people have to gain by suggestions like this? Rather than tackling the root cause of the difficulties and oppression each group face, this is tantamount to taking digs at each other. These digs make no sense because, while much of the hatred we face is the same, the way in which it manifests itself is different.

To take a couple of specific examples, generally speaking, Jewish people overall do not face the same level socio-economic disenfranchisement that the Black community does. The majority of Black people do not face the reality of using bomb-proof doors at schools and synagogues due to the threat of terrorism. Indeed, we can acknowledge that both groups experience racism differently without turning in on each other and that yes, there may be double standards at times on how each form of oppression is handled by society but we should call them out together rather than battling one another - these reductionist or reactive approaches help no-one.

So, let’s distance ourselves from who has it worse, and instead engage in listening exercises where these communities can teach, learn, and grow from each other. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Black people and Jewish people share so many common grounds that turning on each other makes no sense, both morally or strategically. Each community will be stronger in the face of those that pose a threat to them because of their ethnic background if they stand together; safety lies in solidarity.

I want to see a support network between the two alliances because the liberation of both communities is not a competition and due to the nature of the hatred Black people and Jews get: antisemitism and anti-Blackness cannot really be eradicated without the other being eradicated too; for example, much of the teachings of white supremacists rest in the idea that Black people and Jews alike are ethnically inferior. So, let Black people and Jews recognise that their liberation is inextricably linked — not separate.

Image: Getty