With ’Carriegate’, in which it was revealed that Johnson tried to fix his now-wife with a high-level government job after they were caught together in a compromising position, the same thing happened again.

Despite supporting refugee deportation flights to Rwanda and failing to properly address the cost of living crisis, Boris Johnson has always appeared to come out relatively unscathed by impropriety, backed by both a loyal party and public following.

That was until yesterday (5 July), a dramatic day that saw 15 Conservative MPs, including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid, quit within a 24-hour period, spurred on by the prime minister’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against Tory MP Chris Pincher.

A further 12 parliamentary private secretaries and trade envoys have also left their posts.

Downing Street had maintained that Johnson was not aware of specific allegations against Pincher before a top civil servant confirmed that he was briefed “in person” about an allegation of inappropriate behaviour against the disgraced MP back in 2019.

The PM has since apologised for appointing Pincher as deputy chief whip, saying it “was a mistake” and “in hindsight the wrong thing to do”.

Nevertheless, it sparked a major walkout from within the cabinet and backbenches.