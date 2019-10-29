US election 2020: Who Hollywood’s A-listers are supporting in the presidential race

One of Hollywood’s foremost power couples have relished several public run-ins with the current occupant of the White House – so it makes sense that they are going in the polar opposite direction to Donald Trump with their endorsement of a 2020 race candidate.

In a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend confirmed that they are backing Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic ticket next year; although Teigen admitted she is also a big fan of Senator Kamala Harris, who’s representing their home state of California.

“Elizabeth Warren [is] the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Legend. […] “You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman. Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?”

“I love Elizabeth Warren,” Teigen added. “I also love Kamala Harris.”