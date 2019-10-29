US election 2020: Who Hollywood’s A-listers are supporting in the presidential race
- Christobel Hastings
As the 2020 presidential race heats up, more and more Hollywood celebrities are using their voices and platforms to get politically involved. Here’s everything you need to know about who’s supporting who in Tinseltown.
The 2020 presidential race is underway, and as the top Democratic candidates pitch their policies to the nation, voters are watching carefully to see how the next potential US leader will approach the issues that matter most: immigration, student debt relief, higher education reform, universal childcare and affordable housing, amongst a slew of other matters of national importance.
With election cycle in full swing, it’s not just the presidential candidates using their platforms to campaign to unseat Donald Trump. Plenty of politically active Hollywood celebrities are making their voices heard in a bid to help their favourite presidential candidate on their way to the White House. Through fundraising, donating, and campaigning, these celebrities are on a mission to change the state of play in America. Scroll down for a roundup of who Hollywood is supporting in the 2020 presidential election.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
One of Hollywood’s foremost power couples have relished several public run-ins with the current occupant of the White House – so it makes sense that they are going in the polar opposite direction to Donald Trump with their endorsement of a 2020 race candidate.
In a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend confirmed that they are backing Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic ticket next year; although Teigen admitted she is also a big fan of Senator Kamala Harris, who’s representing their home state of California.
“Elizabeth Warren [is] the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Legend. […] “You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman. Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?”
“I love Elizabeth Warren,” Teigen added. “I also love Kamala Harris.”
Rosario Dawson
This week, actress Rosario Dawson publicly pledged her support to her boyfriend and Democratic hopeful Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey. The Sin City star met Booker at a political fundraiser last year, and they began dating in late 2018.
Dawson, who has contributed $2,068 to Booker’s presidential campaign, took to Twitter to shut down speculation that she did not support her boyfriend’s campaign.
“For the record I, of course, endorse @CoryBooker. Anyone writing otherwise clearly hasn’t been paying attention,” she tweeted. “My focus this election is on voter registration and the census. Proud to celebrate 15 years with and support folks in using their voice and being counted!”
Reese Witherspoon
According to the L.A Times, Reese Witherspoon, one of Hollywood’s biggest actresses, donated to Senator Kamala Harris of California, long before the presidential race got underway. In March, the White House hopeful received a campaign donation of $2,250.
Last July, Witherspoon tweeted in support of Harris over Families Belong Together, a series of protests against Trump administration family separation policy.
“So moved by this speech by @KamalaHarris and all of yesterday’s events. We are better than this! #FamiliesBelongTogether,” she wrote, alongside a video of Harris giving a speech at the Families Together March in Los Angeles.
Eva Longoria
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria was politically active during the 2016 election, memorably speaking out against Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention for his remarks about women and minorities. Last November, Longoria and other Latina Hollywood A-listers including Zoe Saldana, America Ferrera, Gina Rodriguez and Rosario Dawson, marched in Miami in support of Democratic nominee for governor Andrew Gillum.
In this election, Longoria is supporting Kamala Harris, donating $5,400 to the California Senator’s election campaign during the first three months of the year.
Susan Sarandon
Oscar-winning actress and activist Susan Sarandon is an ardent supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and clashed with many celebrities during the 2016 election when she expressed reluctance in voting for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump.
This time around, Sarandon has been on the campaign trail with Sanders in Iowa, describing the 2020 presidential race as the “make it or break it election”. So far, she’s donated $2,800 to his campaign.
Images: Getty