Why feminist politicians in the US are calling for men to have vasectomies

The chances of this bill passing into law in Alabama are fairly slim, especially when you consider that the Alabama legislature is largely controlled by conservative Republicans and that the committee who decides on legislation is comprised of 14 men and just one woman.

“Look, on the one hand, everybody knows that this bill isn’t going anywhere. But it really does underscore the hypocrisy of Alabama’s legislature in making medical decisions for women that it would never dream of making for men,” Randall Marshall, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama told CNN.

Unsurprisingly, the news of the bill has made waves among conservative politicians in the US. “Yikes,” wrote Ted Cruz in a tweet that racked up more than 14,000 likes. “A government big enough to give you everything is big enough to take everything… literally!”

But Cruz’s ire at the vasectomy bill has exposed the hypocrisy at the heart of Alabama’s abortion laws in the first place.