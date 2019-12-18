Adam Driver is all over the news at the moment thanks to his starring role in Marriage Story, a comedy-drama film which recently landed on Netflix. The film, which sees Driver star alongside Scarlett Johansson, follows the story of a married couple going through a long-distance divorce. In one particular scene, Driver sings a rendition of Steven Sondheim’s Being Alive – and it’s quickly become a favourite of those who watch the movie.

So much so, in fact, that in a recent interview Driver did with NPR show Fresh Air, host Terry Gross went to play the clip of the star singing the song from the film. The only problem? Driver famously does not like watching any of his work back because it makes him feel anxious. And, despite the fact that he expressed displeasure at the prospect of Gross playing the clip, he went and did it anyway, leaving Driver to walk out of the room instead.