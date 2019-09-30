Usually we assume that people can either be ‘science people’ or ‘arty people’. But doctor-turned-comic-cum-writer Adam Kay is the proof that some people really can just do it all.

Kay began his career as a junior doctor in the NHS, but it wasn’t until after he quit and subsequently released his 2017 memoir, that the world picked up on his brilliance. It was his debut book, This Is Going To Hurt, that propelled him into our consciousness, sharing diary extracts from his time working in the NHS. From things in crevices where they definitely don’t belong to emotional stories of life and loss, he made us fall more and more in love with our health system – and him. His new book, Twas The Night Shift Before Christmas, details even more juicy stories from Kay’s years working in hospitals during the festive period.

But if two books and his hilarious Twitter account isn’t enough Kay content, you’ll be delighted to know he’s coming to Stylist Live Luxe on 8 November. The Best Medicine will feature our favourite bits from his books alongside original stand-up for a hilarious show.

Here are five reasons why we love Adam Kay: