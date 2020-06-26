People

Sorry Adele fans, we’ll be waiting a bit longer for that new album

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Adele

We’ve got some sad news for Adele fans who were ready to plug into album number four.

Adele released her last album, 25, way back in 2015. The record, which featured hits including Hello, Send My Love (To Your New Lover) and When We Were Young, went on to win big at the Grammys. We’ve been patiently waiting for the artist’s next offering for five long years ever since.

You may also like

Adele just nailed why I May Destroy You is the best thing on TV right now

Earlier this year, it was reported that Adele announced at a friend’s wedding that her fourth studio album will be out on 4 September 2020. It came a few months after she posted a photograph of herself on Instagram, captioning it with details on what a hard year she had experienced. “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” she ended the post with. Was this a joke? We don’t know.

But it’s now been announced that album four, 30, will not be coming in September.

Adele’s manager, Jonathan Dickins, has told Music Week magazine: “It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready. 

“We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”

You may also like

The Glastonbury Experience: Adele, Amy Winehouse and Beyoncé’s legendary performances will return to our screens

Although Adele has remained quiet on any new music, she has used her platform to speak out during lockdown. Her tribute to George Floyd was a vital reminder about racism in the UK. She also paid tribute to the 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy on its three-year anniversary. And the singer explained why she is such a huge fan of important new series, I May Destroy You

You may also like

I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel on imposter syndrome, Adele and creating 2020’s most important drama

Knowing that the new album is going to be worth the wait, we’re prepared to hang on a bit longer. In the meantime, Adele’s Glastonbury 2016 performance is being aired as part of the BBC’S Glastonbury Experience this weekend.

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again.

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…