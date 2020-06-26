Sorry Adele fans, we’ll be waiting a bit longer for that new album
- Hollie Richardson
We’ve got some sad news for Adele fans who were ready to plug into album number four.
Earlier this year, it was reported that Adele announced at a friend’s wedding that her fourth studio album will be out on 4 September 2020. It came a few months after she posted a photograph of herself on Instagram, captioning it with details on what a hard year she had experienced. “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” she ended the post with. Was this a joke? We don’t know.
But it’s now been announced that album four, 30, will not be coming in September.
Adele’s manager, Jonathan Dickins, has told Music Week magazine: “It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready.
“We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”
Although Adele has remained quiet on any new music, she has used her platform to speak out during lockdown. Her tribute to George Floyd was a vital reminder about racism in the UK. She also paid tribute to the 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy on its three-year anniversary. And the singer explained why she is such a huge fan of important new series, I May Destroy You.
Knowing that the new album is going to be worth the wait, we’re prepared to hang on a bit longer. In the meantime, Adele’s Glastonbury 2016 performance is being aired as part of the BBC’S Glastonbury Experience this weekend.
