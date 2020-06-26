Sorry Adele fans, we’ll be waiting a bit longer for that new album

Earlier this year, it was reported that Adele announced at a friend’s wedding that her fourth studio album will be out on 4 September 2020. It came a few months after she posted a photograph of herself on Instagram, captioning it with details on what a hard year she had experienced. “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” she ended the post with. Was this a joke? We don’t know.

But it’s now been announced that album four, 30, will not be coming in September.