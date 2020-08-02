Adele’s Beyoncé tribute is making headlines for all the wrong reasons

Basically, Adele’s tribute is a reminder of the power of women supporting women, and the way in which her and Beyoncé uplift, congratulate and inspire one another is something we should all be celebrating. Unfortunately, however, that wasn’t the ‘big story’ to come out of Adele’s latest post.

Naturally, instead of focusing on the empowering message Adele’s post sends to her fans, tabloids across the country decided to focus on one specific detail: her weight.

Once again, a quick google of the singer’s name brings up countless “weight loss” reports. The photo, according to these headlines, was a chance for Adele to “show off” or “flaunt” her incredible “transformation” – with some even claiming to reveal her long-speculated exercise regime. Then there were those that, once again, called the star “unrecognisable,” as if they hadn’t written about her “unveiling” her “new look” earlier this year.