There’s no denying that Adele is a superstar. She’s sold millions of albums, had multiple number ones, and if there’s a song guaranteed to bring us to tears as soon as we hear the opening notes, it’s Someone Like You.

If you needed more evidence, there’s the face that she’s won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Skyfall, the title song of the James Bond film, and holds the record for spending more time at number one on the UK albums chart than any other female artist.

Her work, in other words, speaks for itself. So when we saw Adele trending on Twitter, we got excited that maybe the singer, whose last album 25 was released in 2015, had announced some new music.