In fact, Adele spent her Saturday evening in the same way thousands of people across the UK were – rewatching her iconic set and having a good old sing-a-long in the process. She even went as far to recreate the performance and don the very dress she wore on stage after a few ciders, just when we thought we couldn’t love her anymore than we already do.

Taking to Instagram to share her recreation of the performance, the Someone Like You singer shared two photos of herself in front of the TV – first in loungewear, and the next in her glittery Glastonbury dress.

She accompanied the shots – which pictured her singing along to her own performance – with the simple, but iconic, caption: “5 ciders in”.