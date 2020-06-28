Adele rewore her Glastonbury dress to watch her set from home, and we’re obsessed
- Lauren Geall
As thousands of people across the UK tuned in to watch Adele’s 2016 Glastonbury set last night, the Someone Like You singer joined in with the fun – and even decided to recreate the performance from home.
If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent this weekend glued to the TV rewatching all of the Glastonbury content you can get your hands on.
In celebration of the festival’s 50th anniversary, and in lieu of the event itself (thanks, coronavirus), the BBC have been airing some of the most iconic sets performed at the festival over the years across their channels and online platforms, featuring everyone from Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to David Bowie and Kylie Minogue.
Among the performances available to watch last night, it’s safe to say we were pretty excited to tune into Adele’s 2016 headliner set – and it turns out we weren’t the only ones indulging in some Worthy Farm nostalgia.
In fact, Adele spent her Saturday evening in the same way thousands of people across the UK were – rewatching her iconic set and having a good old sing-a-long in the process. She even went as far to recreate the performance and don the very dress she wore on stage after a few ciders, just when we thought we couldn’t love her anymore than we already do.
Taking to Instagram to share her recreation of the performance, the Someone Like You singer shared two photos of herself in front of the TV – first in loungewear, and the next in her glittery Glastonbury dress.
She accompanied the shots – which pictured her singing along to her own performance – with the simple, but iconic, caption: “5 ciders in”.
Adele also shared a throwback photo of her performance on Instagram yesterday, with many fans believing that it was a hint that she might be working on a new album or preparing to release new music.
However, the singer was quick to shut any of these rumours down in a response to a fan asking if the picture was a hint about new music, writing: “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”
Since lockdown, Adele has been using her social media account to share updates with her fans and, most importantly, raise awareness of issues including the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer and the three year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.
She also recently revealed she’s a massive fan of Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, calling the series “the best thing” she’d seen on British TV for years.
Image: Getty