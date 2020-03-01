The French Film Academy’s annual awards show The César Awards took place last night (29 February), but it’s not the awards themselves making headlines. Instead, the focus is on the actions of A Portrait Of A Lady On Fire star Adèle Haenel, whose decision to walk out of the ceremony after convicted rapist Roman Polanski was named best director has been making waves online.

Haenel, who is known for her roles in films including Love at First Fight and The Unknown Girl, walked out in protest as the disgraced director, who has been convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl, took home the award for best director for his film An Officer And A Spy.

As Haenel made her way into the lobby of the Salle Pleyel, where the awards show was being held, she was filmed saying “Bravo la pédophilie!”.