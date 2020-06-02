Adele’s George Floyd tribute is a vital reminder about racism in the UK
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Adele has shared a tribute to George Floyd, reminding fans that “this isn’t only about America”.
Celebrities have been showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.
Billie Eilish has called for people to recognise their white privilege. Beyoncé says she feels “broken and disgusted”. And Lizzo is “tired” of feeling in danger of white supremacist groups.
The former president of the United States, Barack Obama, has also shared his guidance on what we can do to create real change.
Adele has now shared a tribute to Floyd, reminding fans that racism is not just an American problem.
“George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t,” Adele wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of Floyd.
“Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning!
She continued “It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere.
“I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice. #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #saytheirnames.”
Stylist has rounded up all the UK anti-racism charities and organisations you can support right now. And we’ve looked at how we can all be better allies in the fight against racism.
