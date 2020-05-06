Adele may have been voted one of the world’s most powerful celebrities, but the musician has always made a point of keeping her personal life just that; personal. Indeed, rather than bombard our Twitter and Instagram feeds with endless posts about her day, Adele plays her cards very close to her chest.

This means that she’s primarily famous for being an incredible musical talent. For being a Grammy winner some 15 times over. For being the recipient of an Oscar and a Golden Globe. For breaking the record for the fastest-selling US album. Ever

Essentially, when you think of Adele, you don’t necessarily think about Adele the person. Instead, you think of her many, many achievements. Of her characterful, emotional, and resonant singing voice. Of Chasing Pavements, or Hello, or Skyfall. You think of Someone Like You (and then cry, probably, if you’re anything like us).