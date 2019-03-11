Why Serial’s Adnan Syed won’t be getting a retrial

Why? For one, the judges on the Court of Appeals reportedly disagreed with the lower courts’ verdict that Syed had received ineffective representation at his trial in 2000. The debate about whether the late Cristina Gutierrez was a adequate attorney was discussed in great detail in Serial, and has formed a central pillar of the campaign to free Syed.

His new attorney has argued that Gutierrez made mistakes both prior and during the 2000 trial that resulted in Syed being convicted – including her failure to look into the Asia McClain alibi.

However, the Court of Appeals has now rejected the idea that Gutierrez’s legal counsel was sufficiently flawed for Syed to deserve a retrial. The judges also disputed the suggestion that Syed had been met with prejudice during his original trial.

“Given the totality of the evidence the jury heard, we conclude that there is not a significant or substantial possibility that the verdict would have been different had trial counsel presented” an alibi witness, wrote Judge Clayton Greene Jr in his official ruling.