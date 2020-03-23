Remarkable Women Awards: Adwoa Aboah wins Mentor of the Year

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards celebrates the incredible Adwoa Aboah.

Last year, Stylist invited model and activist Adowa Aboah to guest edit the magazine as part of our ten-year birthday celebrations. The Gurls Talk podcaster took the opportunity to explore and write about period poverty, sustainable fashion, mental health and standing up for your beliefs. When she’s not editing magazines, these are the vital women’s issues that she stands up for every day.

Speaking about Aboah’s contribution to the magazine, editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski said: “She has been so inspiring and positive to work with, and this is a true reflection of her as a person – and why she really is every inch a Stylist woman”. So it perhaps comes as no surprise that Aboah has been named Mentor of the Year at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards for her work with Gurls Talk.

Following her own mental health struggles, the iconic model set up Gurls Talk in 2015. It’s a safe space for young women to share their experiences. And she knows that, by coming together, we are collectively stronger. Aboah is also an ambassador for the British Fashion Council, inspiring a diverse new generation of young people into the fashion industry. Speaking about her award win, she said: “This is dedicated to all the beautifully different girls out there, to the countless people who inspire me and the courageous people who speak their truths.”

Adowa Aboah wins Mentor of the Year at Stylist's Remarkable Women awards.

REMARKABLE WOMEN AWARDS 2020: FULL WINNERS LIST Sharon Horgan: Woman of the Year Fearne Cotton: The Hope & Grace award for Mental Health Advocate Waad Al-Kateab: The Remarkable Strength Award Jorja Smith: Musician of the Year Samira Ahmed: The Glass Ceiling Award Margaret Atwood: Icon of the Year Sinead Burke: Change-maker of the Year Caroline Criado Perez: Equality Champion of the Year Dina Asher-Smith: Sports Star of the Year Adwoa Aboah: Mentor of the Year Sian Clifford: Actor of the Year Lizzie Carr: Inspiration of the Year