The Mancunian actor and Sex Education star tells Stylist what she loves – plus what’s on her wishlist right now.
With lines like “I’ve been wanking all night!” and “I’m really enjoying walking at the moment, it’s so evaporating”, Aimee – the garrulous, chirpy, people-pleasing rich girl in Netflix’s Sex Education – was never going to be easily forgotten. But she could have been a perpetual supporting role – were it not for Aimee Lee Wood’s innate warmth and impeccable comic timing.
Currently on hiatus from starring as Sonya in Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London (which has temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic), Wood will next be seen alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy in Louis Wain: a period drama about the 19th century English artist known for his unsettling kitten paintings (yes, really).
In the meantime, she’s at home in Islington, north London, where she shares a pink-painted flat with her sister. “[It’s] a light pinky colour, a very subtle pink,” she tells Stylist. “It’s really colourful, but not in a scary way. It’s got splashes of colour – very soothing but very girlie.”
Below, Wood – who loves 80s and 60s style, charity shopping, and ethical dungaree brand Lucy & Yak – shares what she’s loving right now with Stylist, from an “off-brand” classic novel to her preferred high street mascara.
Tropic Skincare Smoothing Cleanser Complexion Purifier
“This is amazing and smells so good. My sister Emily, who’s a make-up artist, got me into this brand which is really ethically great: all vegan, no plastic, all recyclable.”
Quorn Cocktail Sausages
“I’m vegetarian and trying to be vegan, although I have a relapse once a week where I eat dairy. So these are my little snack. They taste like real cocktail sausages – they’ve got that salty, meaty flavor I can’t have anymore.”
Matilda Goad Lampshade
“My sister is so good with decorating our flat: she comes home with all these incredible lamps and artworks she’s found in charity shops. But I really want to get a wicker woven lamp base and a scalloped-edge shade by Matilda Goad. They’re so expensive, but they’re stunning.”
Sézane Denim Jumpsuit
“I recently bought this denim jumpsuit by Sézane. I love practical, comfy clothes, so I like an all-in-one outfit – a jumpsuit or dungarees – because there’s no effort involved.” [Ed’s note: Wood’s Sézane Mario jumpsuit is sold out in almost all sizes, but Weekday does a similar version.]
Mad Girl by Bryony Gordon
“A lot of the mental health stuff I can relate to. Because I can obsess. I thought that was anxiety but actually I get anxiety because I’m having obsessive thoughts. That’s why I’m enjoying Mad Girl because I can convince myself of something that hasn’t happened, because I think about something so much. And Bryony Gordon is hilarious – she cracks me up.”
Max Factor 2000 Calorie Mascara
“This is the best mascara in the world. My mum used it so I’ve always bought it, and it’s amazing. I don’t think there’s any point in spending money on mascara – the cheap ones are just as brilliant.”
The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway
“This was the last work of fiction I read. It’s very masculine, which is off-brand for me – it’s about this really old man who just wants to catch this huge fish. But it’s actually a beautiful story about the human spirit and overcoming self-doubt.”
Sabra Houmous Extra
“I’m obsessed with hummus. Obsessed. I never stop eating it. That Sabra one in the shallow dish. I love dips.”
Becoming by Michelle Obama
“My friend just bought me this, and it’s next to my bed ready for me to read. Apparently that book changes your fucking life.”
Aimee Lou Wood photography: Jonty Davies
