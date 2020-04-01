With lines like “I’ve been wanking all night!” and “I’m really enjoying walking at the moment, it’s so evaporating”, Aimee – the garrulous, chirpy, people-pleasing rich girl in Netflix’s Sex Education – was never going to be easily forgotten. But she could have been a perpetual supporting role – were it not for Aimee Lee Wood’s innate warmth and impeccable comic timing.

Currently on hiatus from starring as Sonya in Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London (which has temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic), Wood will next be seen alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy in Louis Wain: a period drama about the 19th century English artist known for his unsettling kitten paintings (yes, really).