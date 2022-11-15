“What’s interesting is that I feel my accent is definitely more celebrated now, but I’ve been in London for 14 years, and let me tell you when I first moved from Blackburn 14 years ago, this was not the accent to have.”

Odudu shared that not many people took her “seriously” and that she felt like people would act “surprised” when she had anything of value to say or was articulate or intelligent.

“There was a real class issue to begin with, and to the point where people in television were telling me: ‘You’d do so much better if you if you toned that [her accent] down,’ which is so sad because I’m proud of myself… that I managed to stick with it, but I definitely know people who toned down their accents – completely washed [them] away because they followed that advice.”

What stopped her from toning down her accent, Odudu explained, was largely down to her mother.