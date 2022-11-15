AJ Odudu gets real about being accent-shamed in her career and why she refuses to tone hers down
The TV presenter appeared at Stylist Live last weekend, where she discussed being told to tone down her accent throughout her career and why she refuses to conform.
If there was one place to be last weekend, it was at Stylist Live.
The three-day extravaganza, which took place at Truman Brewery, saw speakers take to the stage and share their inspiring words of wisdom and advice with hundreds of guests – and one of the highlights was AJ Odudu.
The television presenter, who is reportedly tipped to host next year’s Big Brother reboot, shared her thoughts on joy, positivity, confidence and self-care on 13 November – and she also took the time to tell guests about her experience as a presenter over the years and the accent discrimination she’s faced throughout her career.
“What’s interesting is that I feel my accent is definitely more celebrated now, but I’ve been in London for 14 years, and let me tell you when I first moved from Blackburn 14 years ago, this was not the accent to have.”
Odudu shared that not many people took her “seriously” and that she felt like people would act “surprised” when she had anything of value to say or was articulate or intelligent.
“There was a real class issue to begin with, and to the point where people in television were telling me: ‘You’d do so much better if you if you toned that [her accent] down,’ which is so sad because I’m proud of myself… that I managed to stick with it, but I definitely know people who toned down their accents – completely washed [them] away because they followed that advice.”
What stopped her from toning down her accent, Odudu explained, was largely down to her mother.
“My mum, who’s Nigerian, has been in the UK longer than she had been in Nigeria, and let me tell you, she sounds Nigerian,” she says.
“But she felt the same. She felt like with such a strong Nigerian accent, people didn’t take her seriously in job interviews, in parents’ evenings – other parents didn’t take it seriously. Everyone just thought that she was this ‘stupid foreigner’ who was trying to scrounge from people, and that is obviously not the person that she is. And I think through my mother, I’ve really learned how to harness my sense of self.”
Odudu also credits her “stubbornness” for refusing to conform to those ideals. “I was always conflicted with that [the idea of toning down her accent]. So in a way that’s really my stubbornness and the hardheadedness I have that has been quite beneficial. I find it difficult to change who I am.”
Odudu’s words highlight the role accent discrimination can play in our society, particularly when it comes to regional accents – and perhaps more so for accents from other countries.
It’s something that is rarely discussed, but still pops up every now and again, with society determining what accents are considered ‘proper’, ‘professional’, or articulate – and it’s something that we should all continue to combat.
Images: Getty; Bronac McNeill