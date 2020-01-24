ALA.NI’s rich, sweeping sound makes sense considering the wealth of influences she’s collected over her lifetime. Born to a Grenadian couture seamstress and bass player in west London, she grew up surrounded by the sounds of her famous grandfather Leslie ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson, a star of 1920s cabaret.

She studied at Sylvia Young Theatre School and has been performing and earning her own money since the age of five, often spending it on antique furniture for her bedroom and secondhand vinyl – an old soul since her childhood.