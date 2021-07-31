Alex Scott has no time for classist comments about her accent, thank you very much

He then went on to criticise Sky’s Beth Rigby, saying: “She’s hot on the heels of Beth Rigby at Sky the Home Secretary for God’s sake! Can’t someone give these people elocution lessons? I fear that it may be aped by youngsters along the lines of the use of the moronic interrogative originally caused by “Neighbours”; on behalf of the English Language…..Help!”

But Scott was quick to speak up in defence of her working class roots.

“I’m from a working class family in East London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets & I am PROUD,” she tweeted. “Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent! It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.

She then followed up with a message of encouragement to the future generation.

“A quick one to any young kids who may not have a certain kind of privilege in life. Never allow judgments on your class, accent, or appearance hold you back. Use your history to write your story. Keep striving, keep shining and don’t change for anyone.”