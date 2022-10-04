In the emotional interview, which has since been widely circulated on social media, Scott explains: “It’s all still so raw. I can visualise it like it was yesterday.

“And that’s the thing as well, even when my dad left that environment, we never communicated or you don’t speak about it, it’s like you try to move on with your life and leave that to the side but it never leaves you. And that pain and the struggles still continue.”

She continued: “Then those conversations with my mum don’t happen, she doesn’t know that her two kids are in the room hearing everything. She’s trying to be strong in a totally different way, we’re trying to be strong for her but can’t help her. The visuals are still so there. I couldn’t do anything.

Talking about her father’s latest response to the abuse allegations, Scott said: “I actually don’t care what happened to me. If you are saying being beaten with a belt is just being strict – I can take that, I really don’t care about me.

“What I do care about is my mum and the fear and terror that she had to live in and the fact I was never able to help her in that, but what I can do is help her now by speaking the truth. And everything I wrote in that book, I stand by it. It is the truth.”