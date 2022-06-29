Alex Scott has gone from being a former England and Arsenal footballer to one of the most well-known faces on our TV screens.

But even with her nationwide recognition and dedication to changing the face of modern-day football, Scott has revealed that she still receives an onslaught of online abuse. But the broadcaster contests that such vitriol won’t deter her from continuing her career as a pundit.

Speaking to Radio Times, Scott revealed: “I’ve had so many tweets saying I should be at home ironing or cooking. I don’t care about those, but sometimes people threaten my life and those have to be taken seriously.