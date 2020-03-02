Alexandra Breckenridge just summed up why your impostor syndrome is lying to you

If you’ve been watching feel-good Netflix series Virgin River, you will be well-acquainted with Alexandra Breckenridge, who stars in the new series as nurse practitioner Melissa Monroe (if not: seriously? You’re missing out). Or maybe you’ve seen her on the award-winning NBC show This Is Us, in which she plays Sophie, Kevin’s childhood sweetheart and on-again off-again love interest.

In other words, Breckenridge is currently on two of the most talked-about TV shows of 2020 and yet, despite her success, she still feels like she is not enough.

Posting a photo of her 16-year-old self on Instagram, Breckenridge described how far she had come since the photo was taken. She wrote: “This happens to me a lot. I think I’m not as smart or pretty or talented or as skinny as almost everyone else in my business. Then I get older and I see a photo of myself from that time, that year, that day, that I thought those things about myself.”