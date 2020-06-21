The X Factor winner Alexandra Burke says producers advised her to bleach her skin to “look whiter” in an emotional video on the impact of racism within the music industry released this weekend.

After winning the show aged 19 in 2008, Burke says she was told, “you are going to have to work 10 times harder than a white artist because of the colour of your skin”.

Executives said to her, “You can’t have braids, you can’t have an afro […] You have to have hair that appeals to white people so people can understand you better.”