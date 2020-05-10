In lockdown, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become the ultimate feel-good distraction.

In a time of heightened anxiety and general uncertainty, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has provided a respite from the pandemic going on outside our window.

Instead of spending long periods of time scrolling through the latest devastating headlines or trying to make sense of what’s coming next, we’ve spent hours pruning our islands or decorating our virtual homes. And in lieu of being able to see our friends and family members, we’ve spent time visiting each other’s islands and spending some (virtual) time together.