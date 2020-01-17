Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just gave a heartbroken fan some truly inspiring break-up advice
Jessica Rapana
When the freshman congresswoman was asked for her advice on how to get through a break-up, she had the best response.
One of the many reasons we love thee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is your refusal to be boxed in by the outdated and sexist narrative of the one-dimensional woman.
Through her social media prowess, Ocasio Cortez – now universally recognised by her initials: AOC – continues to mix the personal with the political online, proving that a woman can be a force to be reckoned with at a congressional hearing and still reveal her skincare regime online.
On top of this, she has now proven that when she’s not clapping back at a certain president, sticking up for the working-class or fundraising for other candidates, she also makes a pretty good Agony Aunty. Turns out, she had some pretty great break-up advice up her sleeve when put on the spot.
When the freshman congresswoman posted on Instagram stories today inviting followers to ask her anything, she received a wide range of questions, from the strength of the impeachment case against Donald Trump to relationship advice, specifically: “Any advice for going through a break-up?”
“I’m so sorry you’re going through this,” AOC began. “Break-ups are really hard. Now is the time to focus on your self-care and your self-worth. Invite friends and/or family to help you.
“You are amazing! You are beautiful! You are worthy of the greatest love, whether it’s from your friends, family or a significant other in the future.
“Let yourself feel hurt if you’re hurting – I think many people drag out the process because they’re avoiding dealing with the emotion of it than just letting themselves go through it and feel the hurt. And of course it’s going to hurt! That’s okay. It’s human to feel that.”
She added, “Secondly, pick something to add to your life to grow and explore as a person. Read more? Workout? Volunteer? Take a class? Dive into yourself and learn to love yourself more deeply – as we should continue to do so throughout life.”
Not only is this some sound and thoughtful break-up advice, it is also refreshing to see Ocasio-Cortez discussing heartbreak with so much humility.
Once again, she is helping to dismantle the outdated stereotype that women can’t be invested in such matters, like relationships and skincare, without being labelled as frivolous and silly.
Turns out, smart, political women have the best break-up advice, too.
Image: Getty