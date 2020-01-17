“I’m so sorry you’re going through this,” AOC began. “Break-ups are really hard. Now is the time to focus on your self-care and your self-worth. Invite friends and/or family to help you.

“You are amazing! You are beautiful! You are worthy of the greatest love, whether it’s from your friends, family or a significant other in the future.

“Let yourself feel hurt if you’re hurting – I think many people drag out the process because they’re avoiding dealing with the emotion of it than just letting themselves go through it and feel the hurt. And of course it’s going to hurt! That’s okay. It’s human to feel that.”

She added, “Secondly, pick something to add to your life to grow and explore as a person. Read more? Workout? Volunteer? Take a class? Dive into yourself and learn to love yourself more deeply – as we should continue to do so throughout life.”