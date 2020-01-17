People

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just gave a heartbroken fan some truly inspiring break-up advice

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published

When the freshman congresswoman was asked for her advice on how to get through a break-up, she had the best response.

One of the many reasons we love thee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is your refusal to be boxed in by the outdated and sexist narrative of the one-dimensional woman.

Through her social media prowess, Ocasio Cortez – now universally recognised by her initials: AOC – continues to mix the personal with the political online, proving that a woman can be a force to be reckoned with at a congressional hearing and still reveal her skincare regime online. 

You may also like

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proves that women can be interested in politics and skincare

On top of this, she has now proven that when she’s not clapping back at a certain president, sticking up for the working-class or fundraising for other candidates, she also makes a pretty good Agony Aunty. Turns out, she had some pretty great break-up advice up her sleeve when put on the spot.

When the freshman congresswoman posted on Instagram stories today inviting followers to ask her anything, she received a wide range of questions, from the strength of the impeachment case against Donald Trump to relationship advice, specifically: “Any advice for going through a break-up?” 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the best break-up advice.

“I’m so sorry you’re going through this,” AOC began. “Break-ups are really hard. Now is the time to focus on your self-care and your self-worth. Invite friends and/or family to help you.

“You are amazing! You are beautiful! You are worthy of the greatest love, whether it’s from your friends, family or a significant other in the future.

“Let yourself feel hurt if you’re hurting – I think many people drag out the process because they’re avoiding dealing with the emotion of it than just letting themselves go through it and feel the hurt. And of course it’s going to hurt! That’s okay. It’s human to feel that.”

She added, “Secondly, pick something to add to your life to grow and explore as a person. Read more? Workout? Volunteer? Take a class? Dive into yourself and learn to love yourself more deeply – as we should continue to do so throughout life.”

Pick something to add to your life to grow and explore as a person.

Not only is this some sound and thoughtful break-up advice, it is also refreshing to see Ocasio-Cortez discussing heartbreak with so much humility. 

Once again, she is helping to dismantle the outdated stereotype that women can’t be invested in such matters, like relationships and skincare, without being labelled as frivolous and silly.

Turns out, smart, political women have the best break-up advice, too. 

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Jessica Rapana

Jessica Rapana is a journalist based in London, and enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content. She is especially fond of news, health, entertainment and travel content, and drinks coffee like a Gilmore Girl.

Recommended by Jessica Rapana

Life

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clapped back so hard at politician

Watch this space.

Posted by
Susan Devaney
Published
Beauty

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proves that women can be interested in politics and skincare

The youngest woman in the US Congress just shared her beauty regime on Instagram – because why not?

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
People

7 ways Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has changed politics during her first year in office

The “AOC effect” is real.

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published
Stylist Daily