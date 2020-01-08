Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s adorable new puppy is the feel-good story you need today

As we begin the new decade, there is a lot to worry about, from bushfires and Brexit to a world war. In these dark times, we could all use a little more joy.

So, if you’re feeling fatigued by all the doom-and-gloom headlines and riddled with eco-anxiety, chances are you need some good news today. Here it is.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has heard our prayers, and announced a new member of her political team: a dog!

The congresswoman introduced the French bulldog puppy, who is yet to be named, via her Instagram stories on Monday.