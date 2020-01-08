People

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s adorable new puppy is the feel-good story you need today

Jessica Rapana
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has introduced the newest addition to her team, and she says he will be joining her at Capitol Hill.

As we begin the new decade, there is a lot to worry about, from bushfires and Brexit to a world war. In these dark times, we could all use a little more joy.

So, if you’re feeling fatigued by all the doom-and-gloom headlines and riddled with eco-anxiety, chances are you need some good news today. Here it is.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has heard our prayers, and announced a new member of her political team: a dog! 

The congresswoman introduced the French bulldog puppy, who is yet to be named, via her Instagram stories on Monday.

When asked whether the dog will be coming to D.C. with her, AOC responded: “Yes! The goal is to train him to be a community pup. Ideally we want to work to the point where he can enjoy town halls, be an Amtrak pup, come to the office, etc.” 

Via her Instagram stories, AOC has been tracking the puppy’s first few days in his new home, including toilet training and adjusting to sleeping in his crate.

If history is anything to go by, the pup might become a celebrity in his own right. 

Such has been the case with Elizabeth Warren’s golden retriever, Bailey Warren, who even has his own unofficial fan account (@FirstDogBailey), not to mention more followers – over 25,000 – than the rest of us.

Meanwhile, Mike Pence’s rabbit (not a dog, but equally adorable) who is known as BOTUS – or Bunny of the United States – has its own wikipedia page.

Personally, we would rather have pictures of this pup flooding our Twitter feeds than the ramblings of a certain president.

Jessica Rapana is a journalist based in London, and enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content. She is especially fond of news, health, entertainment and travel content, and drinks coffee like a Gilmore Girl.

