AOC nails how women are feeling about the end of Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign

As one of the most talented and experienced politicians in the race, Warren’s failure to perform simply did not add up. Her defeat must, at least in part, come down to gender as Democratic voters, desperate to beat Trump, have struggled to grapple with her so-called “electability”.

Warren knows this but she’s also smart enough to know this is a trap. At a press conference, she said: “If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner!’ And if you say, ‘No, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women say ‘What planet do you live on?’”

When asked about her message to women and girls who now had two elderly white men to choose between, Warren replied: “One of the hardest parts of this are all those pinky promises, and all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years.”