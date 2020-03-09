Of those lashing out at Ocasio-Cortez about her liking Warren’s SNL video, most seemed to take umbrage at the fact that Warren appeared on the show before passing on her endorsement to one of the other politicians still in the presidential race.

For many, her silence on the endorsement, despite the fact she only dropped out of her campaign late last week, is insupportable. For them, it’s not even a question: Warren should immediately endorse Sanders, especially given how she has criticised Joe Biden for “selling out women” in the past.

People angry at Ocasio-Cortez liking Warren’s comedic turn on SNL are angry at Warren’s so-called flippancy, that she would dare to appear on a major television show in the days after pulling out of the presidential race. (Never mind the fact that Sanders has previously made a cameo on SNL, too.) They’re angry at Ocasio-Cortez enjoying Warren’s resilience in the face of her disappointment. They’re angry that a woman won’t immediately put her support behind another man.