Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to point out the one thing everybody gets wrong about libraries

Anyone who grew up going to the library knows how vital a role they play in any given community.

Not just as a place to borrow books for free, but also as a place to gather, to learn, to play and to spend time in a safe space. As Lucy Mangan wrote in Stylist, libraries are a “source of food for the imagination, the soul, the only means of slaking the thirst for discovery, for facts, for stories, for knowing how the world and the people in it work – for an education in the round.” We must protect them at all costs.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feels the same. Publicly funded facilities such as libraries, but also public education and public housing, are some of her biggest campaign platforms. They form a cornerstone of her Green New Deal, and are an issue that she is very passionate about.