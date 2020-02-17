Ocasio-Cortez isn’t here for those trolling her Drag Race appearance, and she’s not letting it dampen her excitement. As a major fan of the series, Ocasio-Cortez said that shooting her episode was “absolutely, 100% a peak experience”.

“What’s more patriotic,” she asked on Twitter. “Fighting for the inclusion and rights of *more* Americans, or working to exclude and marginalize fellow Americans based on their identity? I’ll wait.”

And she’s not the only famous face guest-starring on the forthcoming series. Joining Ocasio-Cortez in the guest judge chair over the course of the season will be Daisy Ridley, Normani, Robyn, Jeff Goldblum, Whoopi Goldberg, Chaka Kahn, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Winnie Harlow, Leslie Jones and Nicki Minaj, among many, many others.

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” RuPaul told Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.”