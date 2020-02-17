Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has absolutely no time for trolls criticising her Drag Race guest appearance
- Hannah-Rose Yee
When Twitter commenters tried to shame the politician for appearing on the popular reality series, the congresswoman hit back with a powerful putdown.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a huge fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race. To borrow some parlance from another popular television series: it is known.
The congresswoman has spoken often about her love of the reality show and its contestants and could not have been more excited to announce over the weekend that she would be a guest judge on the forthcoming series. But do you know who wasn’t excited? Right wing trolls on social media, who responded to the announcement with a lot of homophobic drivel.
In particular, some commenters seemed to take issue with Ocasio-Cortez pledging allegiance to the “drag”, perhaps not realising that this tongue-in-cheek line is a key part of the Emmy Award-winning series.
When Ocasio-Cortez caught wind of the trolling, however, she swiftly put an end to it. “They can go back to Party City,” she responded on Twitter, a perfect callback to a particularly cutting criticism once famously dished out on Drag Race itself.
Ocasio-Cortez isn’t here for those trolling her Drag Race appearance, and she’s not letting it dampen her excitement. As a major fan of the series, Ocasio-Cortez said that shooting her episode was “absolutely, 100% a peak experience”.
“What’s more patriotic,” she asked on Twitter. “Fighting for the inclusion and rights of *more* Americans, or working to exclude and marginalize fellow Americans based on their identity? I’ll wait.”
And she’s not the only famous face guest-starring on the forthcoming series. Joining Ocasio-Cortez in the guest judge chair over the course of the season will be Daisy Ridley, Normani, Robyn, Jeff Goldblum, Whoopi Goldberg, Chaka Kahn, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Winnie Harlow, Leslie Jones and Nicki Minaj, among many, many others.
“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” RuPaul told Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.”
“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”
There’s not long to go not before you can watch the episodes for yourself. RuPaul’s Drag Race returns in the US to VH1 on 28 February and in the UK to Netflix on 29 February.
Images: Getty, RuPaul’s Drag Race