People

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just offered Greta Thunberg some advice on “haters”

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published
aoc-greta

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has defended Greta Thunberg after US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested the teenage climate activist should study economics.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gone in to bat for Greta Thunberg after the teenage climate activist was talked down to by a member of the Trump Administration this week.

The congresswoman took to Twitter to show her support for Thuberg after US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested she should study economics in order to be taken seriously.

Mnuchin pretended not to know who Thunberg – the teenage environmental activist who is widely credited with inspiring the global youth movement against climate change – was, before dismissing her climate concerns as ill-informed.

You may also like

All hail Greta Thunberg, the teenager who makes me want to be a better adult

“Is she the chief economist? Who is she, I’m confused?” he said at a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, after he was asked whether calls for public and private-sector divestment from fossil fuel companies would threaten US growth.

Mnuchin, who subsequently clarified he was joking, said: “After she goes and studies economics in college she can come back and explain that to us.” 

Thunberg responded to Mnuchin’s jibe by tweeting a UN report showing how the world’s remaining carbon budget will be used up by 2027 unless global emissions are curbed.

“My gap year ends in August, but it doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realise that our reaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up,” she pointed out.

She continued, “So either you tell us how to achieve this mitigation or explain to future generations and those already affected by the climate emergency why we should abandon our climate commitments.”

Ocasio-Cortez defended Thunberg, saying even though she graduated cum laude with a degree in international relations and economics in 2011, she knows all too well that even an academic degree is not enough to make those in power listen.

“If you don’t have an economic degree like Greta, they’ll mock you for not having one. If you DO have one, as I do, they’ll claim it’s illegitimate,” she wrote. “Haters gonna hate & deniers will deny. They will deny logic, science, and environmental consensus in order to protect oligarchy.”

AOC has been a vocal advocate for a Green New Deal resolution in Congress, which aims to address the climate crisis with in for the form of a set of social and economic reforms, including generating all energy in the US through “clean, renewable, zero-emission sources”.

In the past, Trump – who has rejected mainstream climate science during his political career – has declared war on this deal. 

“I will not stand for it,” he said during a speech at the White House, touting his administrations so-called environmental progress.

Like AOC said: deniers gonna deny.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Jessica Rapana

Jessica Rapana is a journalist based in London, and enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content. She is especially fond of news, health, entertainment and travel content, and drinks coffee like a Gilmore Girl.

Recommended by Jessica Rapana

Visible Women

All hail Greta Thunberg, the teenager who makes me want to be a better adult

I thought I was doing enough in the fight against climate change. I was wrong.

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
People

Barack Obama and Greta Thunberg just became “a team” in an iconic video

He is a big fan of her work.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Visible Women

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has an important message for UK politicians

The 16-year-old Swedish eco activist is due to meet with politicians in London this week.

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
Stylist Daily