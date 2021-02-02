Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says “I’m a survivor of sexual assault”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed she is a survivor of sexual assault.

The Democratic congresswoman shared her story in an Instagram video while recalling what happened during the recent US Capitol riots. She feared for her life while hiding behind a bathroom door in her office as supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the building. Five people died that day, while dozens of others were injured.

Ocasio-Cortez mentioned being a survivor of sexual assault in the video because she thinks that Republicans who are calling for people to move on from the deadly violence are using the same tactics of abusers.