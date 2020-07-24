AOC went on to note: “All of us have had to deal with this in some form, some way, some shape, at some point in our lives. I want to be clear that Representative Yoho’s comments were not deeply hurtful or piercing to me, because I have worked a working-class job.

“I have waited tables in restaurants, and I have ridden the subway. I have walked the streets in New York City. And this kind of language is not new. I have encountered words uttered by Mr Yoho and men uttering the same words as Mr Yoho while I was being harassed in restaurants. I have tossed men out of bars that have used language like Mr Yoho’s. And I have encountered this type of harassment riding the subway in New York City.

“This is not new. And that is the problem.”