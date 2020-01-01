People

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's advice about the power of resilience is our 2020 mantra

Jessica Rapana
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The congresswoman has marked the end of the decade with a timely reminder about how much can change in 10 years and encouraging anyone who is struggling to “keep going”.

A lot has changed over the last decade for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Following her meteoric rise to the youngest-ever congresswoman at 29, she has gone from a Bronx-born bartender to the new poster girl of American politics and a household name.

In her first year in office, Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal supporter of double-cleansing and higher taxes for the rich, has upended politics, dismantled outdated narratives and inspired a new guard of women and people of colour to run against long-serving incumbents.

She has gone from working in restaurants to being on the cover of TIME and from fighting off foreclosure of her family home to starring in a critically-acclaimed Netflix documentary.

However, things haven’t always been so good, as Ocasio-Cortez reminded her followers with an inspiring and timely message on Twitter, reflecting on the past decade.

“I lost my dad, returned to the Bronx, fought off foreclosure w my family, struggled w/ student loans, & worked shifts in restaurants for years,” she wrote on Twitter.

“At my lowest, I struggled w/ the thought that I’d never amount to anything.

She continued, “To those going through it: Keep going.”

Despite being one of the most admired women on the planet, Ocasio-Cortez has admitted to occasionally suffering from Impostor Syndrome.

“Like many other women + working people, I occasionally suffer from impostor syndrome: those small moments, especially on hard days, where you wonder if the haters are right,” she tweeted.

“But then they do things like this to clear it right up,” she added, referencing Republican Senator Mike Lee’s speech saying that the solution to climate change was to “fall in love, get married and gave some kids”.

Let’s all agree now then, shall we? 

2020 is the year of Big AOC Energy.

Image: Getty

Author

Jessica Rapana

Jessica Rapana is a journalist based in London, and enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content. She is especially fond of news, health, entertainment and travel content, and drinks coffee like a Gilmore Girl.

