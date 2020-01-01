Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's advice about the power of resilience is our 2020 mantra

A lot has changed over the last decade for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Following her meteoric rise to the youngest-ever congresswoman at 29, she has gone from a Bronx-born bartender to the new poster girl of American politics and a household name.

In her first year in office, Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal supporter of double-cleansing and higher taxes for the rich, has upended politics, dismantled outdated narratives and inspired a new guard of women and people of colour to run against long-serving incumbents.