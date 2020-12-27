Alison Brie’s response to the cancellation of GLOW shows the power of female friendship

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alison Brie, who plays the ever-enthusiastic Ruth, opened up about going through the various stages of grief when she learned the news that GLOW was going to be un-renewed.

“I guess I felt somewhat mentally prepared because the show had kept pushing,” she explained. “It’s something that was not really made public, but what we all knew behind the scenes was that the date at which we might go back to shoot kept pushing and pushing and pushing. So something like that is never a good sign. So I had some time to mentally prepare, and this year, as a whole, has also been a major perspective shifter for me.

The actress went on to explain that in spite of the disappointment, making the show had been an overwhelmingly positive experience.

“At the end of the day, I feel mostly just grateful that we made a really great show for three seasons,” she continued. “We had a great run. We don’t get to do that final fourth season, but the show had already changed my life in so many ways for the better. I don’t know what else I could have taken away from that experience, so, to me, it’s all still net positive at the end of the day.”