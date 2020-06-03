“I’m getting emotional already, I’m a mother to a 15-year-old black boy. So… sorry,” Hammond told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over the phone on This Morning for #BlackoutTuesday.

“When I saw that image of George Floyd, I saw my brothers, I saw my fathers, I saw my son. I saw everybody’s son. And I was disgusted to my core and it hurt me to the pit of my stomach.

“To think that this is 2020 and we’re seeing that. Let’s be honest, this has been going on forever: my whole life, my mum’s whole life, my father’s life. Everybody’s life.”