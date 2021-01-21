“We’ve braved the belly of the beast,” Gorman recited. “We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace, and the norms and notions of what “just” is isn’t always justice. And yet, the dawn is ours before we knew it. Somehow we do it. Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.

“We, the successors of a country and a time where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother can dream of becoming president, only to find herself reciting for one.”

Elsewhere in the poem, Gorman spoke of the importance of putting “differences aside” and reuniting the division which has become such a destructive presence in American politics.